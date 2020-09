A great introduction to the­

Montepulciano grape and region in Italy. This approachable red wine has plenty of red and dark berry fruit flavors balanced out with vanilla, spice and oak. Perfect with roasted meats, stews and barbecue.

BRAND:Barba

COUNTRY / STATE: Italy

REGION: Abruzzo

APPELLATION: Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

WINE TYPE: Red Wine

VARIETAL: Montepulciano

TASTE: Red and dark berry fruit, Raspberry, Vanilla and oak

BODY: Full-bodied

PRICE: Under $20.00