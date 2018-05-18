Royal Wedding Viewing Party Wines

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, there has been speculation about which wines would be served at the Royal Wedding. The soon-to-be Duchess has shown her wine knowledge, not only about wines from Sonoma and Napa Valley but from other wine regions as well.

As with many glamorous weddings, it is not a wedding without some memorable wines. If you are planning or attending a Royal Wedding Viewing Party, make sure you have some of these Royal-caliber wines. Here are our Royal Wedding wine picks that will sure to be a hit, without requiring a royal budget. Let’s raise a glass to the bride and groom!

