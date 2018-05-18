Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, there has been speculation about which wines would be served at the Royal Wedding. The soon-to-be Duchess has shown her wine knowledge, not only about wines from Sonoma and Napa Valley but from other wine regions as well.

As with many glamorous weddings, it is not a wedding without some memorable wines. If you are planning or attending a Royal Wedding Viewing Party, make sure you have some of these Royal-caliber wines. Here are our Royal Wedding wine picks that will sure to be a hit, without requiring a royal budget. Let’s raise a glass to the bride and groom!