A blend of Grenache (40%), Syrah (30%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%) and Vermentino (10%), this rosé stands out in a crowd. A complex and fun wine with strawberry and raspberry fruit aromas giving way to peach cream and pink grapefruit. Partial malolactic fermentation and three months on the lees with bâtonnage before bottling gives this wine an amazing full and satisfying mouthfeel.

