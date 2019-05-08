Three Otters Rose Bottle

Rosé All May: 2018 Three Otters Rosé

Strawberry shortcake and watermelon aromas blend with flavors of pear, apple and Meyer lemon. Rich texture and great structure make this wine a great food pairing rosé.

Varietal: Pinot Noir
AVA: Willamette Valley

