ROSÉ ALL MAY: 2018 South Coast Winery Grenache Noir Rosé

A light pink rosé with plenty of ripe watermelon and strawberry aromas leading to vibrant strawberry, red fruit and citrus flavors with balanced acidity and a good finish.
Varietal: Grenache Noir
AVA: Temecula Valley
