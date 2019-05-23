South Coast Winery Grenache Noir Rose

ROSÉ ALL MAY: 2018 South Coast Winery Grenache Noir Rosé

A light pink rosé with plenty of ripe watermelon and strawberry aromas leading to vibrant strawberry, red fruit and citrus flavors with balanced acidity and a good finish.

Varietal: Grenache Noir
AVA: Temecula Valley

