ROSÉ ALL MAY: 2018 Soda Rock Rosé

A salmon colored dry rosé with alluring aromas of fresh strawberries and white peaches leading into strawberry, cherry, and citrus flavors. Great mouthfeel and acidity make this a must-have afternoon summer sipper.
2019-05-23
A salmon colored dry rosé with alluring aromas of fresh strawberries and white peaches leading into strawberry, cherry, and citrus flavors. Great mouthfeel and acidity make this a must-have afternoon summer sipper.
The Vine Times 1997- 2019© Use of this site is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy All Rights Reserved. The Vine Times is a registered trademark. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of The Vine Times is prohibited.