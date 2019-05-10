Rosé All May: 2018 Hampton Water

A blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre grapes, this wine showcases red berry fruit. The refreshing palate is highlighted by grapefruit and a pleasing acidity. This wine is very versatile, pairs well with an assortment of food.
2019-05-10
A blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre grapes, this wine showcases red berry fruit. The refreshing palate is highlighted by grapefruit and a pleasing acidity. This wine is very versatile, pairs well with an assortment of food.
The Vine Times 1997- 2019© Use of this site is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy All Rights Reserved. The Vine Times is a registered trademark. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of The Vine Times is prohibited.