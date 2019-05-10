Hampton Water 2018 Rose Bottle

Rosé All May: 2018 Hampton Water

A blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre grapes, this wine showcases red berry fruit. The refreshing palate is highlighted by grapefruit and a pleasing acidity. This wine is very versatile, pairs well with an assortment of food.

