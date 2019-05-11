Rosé All May: 2018 Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc

2019-05-11
Gris Blanc translates to “Grey White” a very accurate name for this very pale almost white wine from the Languedoc-Roussillon region in France. Citrus fruit and some tropical fruit the nose, which follows through with flavors of Meyer lemon with a light body and fresh acidity.
