Rosé All May: 2018 Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc

In: Wine

Gris Blanc translates to “Grey White” a very accurate name for this very pale almost white wine from the  Languedoc-Roussillon region in France. Citrus fruit and some tropical fruit the nose, which follows through with flavors of Meyer lemon with a light body and fresh acidity.

