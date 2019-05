We kick off Rosé All May with a traditional Rosé from Provence “Fleurs de Prairie” translates to “wildflowers,” celebrating the beautiful fields of wisteria, lavender, poppy, and sunflowers carpeting Provence. The wine is made up of 60% Grenache, 15% Cinsault, 15% Syrah, 10% other varietals (Mourvedre, Carignan, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rolle) flavors and aromas of bright strawberry, red fruit and citrus make this a true summer favorite.

