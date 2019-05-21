ROSÉ ALL MAY: 2018 CALSTAR CELLARS ROSÉ OF PINOT MEUNIER

Pinot Meunier is one of the three major grapes used to produce traditional Champagne along with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. It is primarily blended into Blanc de Noirs and sparkling rosés to bring body and richness. It is rarely made into a stand alone red wine or rosé, however, this rosé wine is a spectacular example of what this wine can become bottled on its own. Alluring strawberry and raspberry aromas and flavors ending with well balanced acidity and a long lingering finish. Excellent on its own, it is also a great food wine – pair with salads, grilled vegetables and meats, or charcuterie.

AVA: Sonoma – Russian River Valley

Varietal: Pinot Meunier

Fermentation: 80% Stainless steel,20% Neutral barrel