Rosé All May: 2018 Belle Glos Pinot Noir Blanc

Strawberry, raspberry, watermelon and mint aromas and flavors blend with nice acidity and crisp finish make this pale pink wine a true backyard summer favorite.
Varietal: Pinot Noir
AVA: Sonoma County
Strawberry, raspberry, watermelon and mint aromas and flavors blend with nice acidity and crisp finish make this pale pink wine a true backyard summer favorite.
Varietal: Pinot Noir
AVA: Sonoma County
The Vine Times 1997- 2019© Use of this site is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy All Rights Reserved. The Vine Times is a registered trademark. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of The Vine Times is prohibited.