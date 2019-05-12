Belle Glos Pinot Noir Blanc Wine

Rosé All May: 2018 Belle Glos Pinot Noir Blanc

Strawberry, raspberry, watermelon and mint aromas and flavors blend with nice acidity and crisp finish make this pale pink wine a true backyard summer favorite.

Varietal: Pinot Noir
AVA: Sonoma County

