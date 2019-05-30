ROSÉ ALL MAY: 2018 Balletto Vineyards Rosé of Pinot Noir

Vibrant aromas of strawberry and watermelon leading into pink grapefruit and floral notes. Amazing flavors of strawberry, tangerine and citrus are balanced out with fresh crisp acidity.
Varietal: Pinot Noir
AVA: Russian River Valley
