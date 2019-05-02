Rosé All May: 2017 Family Coppola Sofia

Sofia is a blend of 70% Syrah, 20% Grenache, 10% Pinot Noir from Monterey County. Fresh juicy peach, strawberry, rose water aromas and flavors are balanced with good acidity and minerality.
