Hallmark Channel Announces its Holiday Themed Wines

The Hallmark Channel decided to bring a little holiday cheer early this year by unveiling two new holiday vintage wines. Fans will have the option of selecting from one of two festive wines: “Jingle,” a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of holiday spice; and “Joy,” a special crisp Sauvignon Blanc featuring notes of tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple. The wines are available for preorder for $14 dollars per bottle with a minimum of two bottle order. Pre-Sale pricing will set Hallmark fans back: $28 + Shipping (approximately $20) + Tax (variable upon your location).

2 Bottles of the Jingle Cabernet Sauvignon wine. Created in collaboration with the lifestyle wine company Wines That Rock, Hallmark Channel Wines can be purchased as a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack, or a case of 12 bottles. But be warned: Only a limited number of these wines will be bottled in time for the holiday season, so be sure to pre-order your wines today by visiting HallmarkChannelWines.com before they sell out.

The bottles will arrive just in time for the Hallmark Channel’s must watch Countdown to Christmas, an annual marathon of original movies that starts in late October and runs through the new year. Call your girlfriends and prepare to have your fan favorite movie binge watch with a perfectly paired wines that bring some “Joy” and “Jingle” to the holiday season.