Cameron Diaz Debuts A New Line Of Clean Wines

Cameron Diaz can add a new role to her IMDB profile: winemaker. Diaz and Katherine Power, the founder of Who What Wear and the Versed Skincare Line have teamed up to create a new wine brand, Avaline.

The brand is releasing two summer-ready wines: Avaline White is a dry Spanish wine made from Xarello, Macabeo, and Malvasia grapes this refreshing wine has a crisp, fresh finish. The Avaline Rosé is a light French blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Caladoc, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes with aromas and flavors of melon and zest. Avaline wines are composed of organic grapes, vegan friendly and free of any unnecessary additives, resulting in a clean, crisp, and refreshing taste. Avaline aims to set “a new standard” within the wine industry when it comes to total transparency of the ingredients within one’s wineglass.

Diaz is the latest celebrity to join the wine country lifestyle group that includes Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Pink, Sarah Jessica Parker and Mary J. Blige. Diaz shared her excitement over the launch of Avaline in an Instagram post featuring her and Power enjoying a pour while revealing how their concept of the brand came to be.

“I’ve always believed that the key to wellness is balance. ⚖️ Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine,” wrote Diaz. “It’s wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing.”

The White and Rosé retail for $24 and can be purchased at select retailers or online at Drinkavaline.com