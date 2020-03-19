Auction Napa Valley 2020 Cancelled

The Napa Valley Vintners have announced the cancellation of the annual Auction Napa Valley fundraiser in June due to concerns over the coronavirus. The decision came after thoughtful deliberation over the past two weeks with the Auction Napa Valley Board of Directors, 2020 Honorary Chairs the Araujo Family and other key stakeholders.

However, Napa Valley Vintners have pledged to give at least as much philanthropic contributions aid to community charities as they did last year.

The Vintners issued the following statement Thursday afternoon.

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic the Napa Valley Vintners today announced it is cancelling this year’s Auction Napa Valley and meanwhile will still make a significant donation to care for the community.

Over the past 40 years the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) has donated $200 million to community health and children’s education. The NVV’s announcement today includes a pledge to still make donations at least equal to last year’s giving to maintain services and help respond to new needs in the community the COVID-19 crisis might bring. The money will come from a reserve fund the NVV established years ago, to be used in extraordinary times like this.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support we have had for 40 years in creating the Auction, from our vintners, bidders, volunteers, community, partners and businesses,” said Linda Reiff, President and CEO of the NVV. “The most important priority right now is for everyone to care for their families, employees and communities. Meanwhile, the NVV will do everything it can help take care of our community.”

The Araujo family has graciously agreed to chair the 2021 Auction Napa Valley, which will take place June 3-6.

“We are appreciative for the joyful experience of working with our top bidders, donors, strategic partners, vintner staff and members, our auction committees and the Napa community to plan Auction Napa Valley 2020,” said Bart and Daphne Araujo, “It is an honor to be asked to remain as chairs for Auction Napa Valley 2021 and it will be a great pleasure to get back to work and welcome everyone to Napa next year.”