5 Cream liqueurs to pair with your holiday cookies

When most people think of cream liqueurs, they immediately think of Baileys Irish Cream; however, there’s a world of cream-based sippers that will make your holidays bright. Here are five favorites to pair with your favorite holiday cookies or by themselves.

Crema de Tequila

You may not think that Tequila and Cream work well together; most of our testers had a tough time deciphering what base spirit was in this creme. Made in Mexico with 1921 Blanco agave tequila, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, cocoa, caramel, and a hint of coffee. Aromas of dark chocolate and coffee lead into subtle flavors of cinnamon, chocolate, caramel, and spices.

Tolon Tolon Whisky Cream

If you’re a fan of peanut butter cups, this one is for you. This decadent sipper from Spain looks, smells, and tastes like chocolate milk but has a surprising, luscious peanut-butter-like note on the finish.

Caruva Horchata Cream Liqueur

Delicious aromas of luscious cinnamon bread and rice pudding. Sweet, silken taste of creamy frosted vanilla that persists into the delectable finish of cinnamon raisin cake.

Round Barn’s Cream Wines

We promised you five creams on our list; however, we couldn’t decide which one to include, so we decided to have all three on our list. The Round Barn’s Cream Wines are available in Mint Chocolate, Black Walnut, and Salted Caramel. The Mint Chocolate has a rich chocolate flavor and a cool peppermint finish. The Black Walnut has aromas and flavors of mocha, chocolate, toffee, and espresso, finishing with a black walnut twist. Finally, the Salted Caramel is the perfect combination of smooth caramel and salty goodness, without being cloyingly sweet. Incredibly well balanced and an excellent addition to any dessert.