An alluring full-bodied, rich, and concentrated Cabernet Sauvignon with plenty of blueberries, currants, dark berry and red fruit followed by vanilla and sweet oak flavors and aromas. Integrated soft tannins throughout the finish.

Varietals:

81% Cabernet Sauvignon

12% Petite Sirah

3% Petite Verdot

2% Malbec

2% Merlot

ALCOHOL: 14.5%

PH: 3.78

TA: 0.57 gms/100ml

COOPERAGE: 27% New American oak for 18 months