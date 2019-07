The Chalk Hill Winery 2017 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay opens up with aromas of green apple, citrus, honeysuckle, and persimmon. Light gold in color, this Chardonnay has delightful tropical fruit flavors of guava, passion fruit, ripe apple with a touch of oak. This wine has a smooth and luxurious mouthfeel, with a lingering bright finish.

Varietal: Chardonnay

AVA: Sonoma Coast