A perfect pairing for Barbecue, Grilled Steak or bbq ribs, this cabernet sauvignon is incredibly fruit forward with aromas of black cherry, ripe plum, currants, and coffee with flavors of sweet ripe black cherry, rich plum, cocoa with a touch of herbs and baking spices. This wine can stand up to blue cheese and other big flavors.

Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon

AVA: Lodi