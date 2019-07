As the name states, Declaration by 1849 Wine Company is an unapologetically bold and fruit-forward wine with long lingering tannins throughout the finish reminding you to take another sip. This Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon showcases ripe blueberry jam, dark red fleshy fruit, vanilla, oak and spice. Perfectly suited for grilled ribeye steaks.

Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon

AVA: Napa Valley