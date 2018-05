Mother’s day is right around the corner. This year give your mom the gift you know she will love and definitely deserve. Here our top 10 wines Mom will love this Mother’s Day.

2016 St. Supery Dollarhide Estate Sauvignon Blanc

This beautiful Sauvignon Blanc has grapefruit, citrus, lychee and a slight toasted oak aromas. Bright Grapefruit, lemon and lime flavors are balanced out by a touch of creaminess. A perfect pairing for seafood, chicken, rice dishes, salad and cheeses.

Retail: $35.00

www.stsupery.com