Wine and Pizza Pairing Guide

Pizza, the mere mention of the word invokes a certain feeling of comfort. Wine and Pizza have been paired together since the beginning in Italy. Today, Pizza is world-wide with toppings ranging from anchovies to zesty pepperoni and wine varietals ranging from Albariño to Zinfandel. Here’s a quick reference guide to help you pair wines with your favorite slice.

Margherita Pizza (The original Pizza)

The Pizza that started it all, featuring the simple and classic flavors of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Pairings: Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Sangiovese, and sparkling wines.

Pepperoni Pizza

The trick to pairing Pepperoni pizza with wine is balancing out the spice, saltiness, and fat in the pepperoni.

Pairings: Zinfandel, Grenache, Syrah and Tempranillo.

Vegetarian Pizza

If you’re loading up on the vegetables on your Pizza, think about wines that complement the freshness of the vegetables. Sauvignon Blanc and Unoaked Chardonnay accent the flavors perfectly.

Pairings: Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Sparkling wines, Unoaked Chardonnay.

Meat lover’s Pizza

There are plenty of intense flavors in a meat lover’s Pizza. Only big, bold wines need to apply for this Pizza, such as Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Zinfandel.

Pairings: Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel. Also try Barbera, Nebbiolo and Vermentino.

Hawaiian “Pizza”

Although I am firmly in that Hawaiian Pizza is not a pizza camp, I can’t deny its popularity. When it comes to pairing wine and Hawaiian flatbread, opposites attract. Riesling and Gewurztraminer will counterbalance the ham’s saltiness while also enhancing the pineapple’s acidity.

Pairings: demi-sec sparkling wines, Riesling and Gewurztraminer.

Bottom Line:

There aren’t any rules when it comes to pairing pizza with wine. After all, it’s about enjoying both things. So drink what you like, and save me a slice except for the Hawaiian “Pizza,” you can keep that one.