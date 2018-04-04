Wine 101 Xinomavro
2018-04-04
Xinomavro, a dominant red grape of northern Greece, specifically Macedonia. This red wine has great aging potential due to its acidity & tannin structure. Curious on how to pronounce it? Watch below.
The Vine Times 1997- 2018© Use of this site is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy All Rights Reserved. The Vine Times is a registered trademark. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of The Vine Times is prohibited.