Robert Mondavi Winery Cancels Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series for 2020

Robert Mondavi Winery announced the cancellation of the annual Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year would have been the 51st season of the summer concerts, launched in 1969 as a fundraiser for public school music programs. It is the first time the summer series, which brought performers including Etta James, Josh Grobin, Tony Bennett, Blondie, Ben Harper, Brandi Carlile and the Preservation Jazz Hall Band to perform on the lawn at the Oakville winery.

Instead, the winery will host a bi-weekly Summer Sundays on its social media channels, featuring friends of the winery from the wine, food, music and performing arts communities. Hosted by Bay Area TV and radio personality Liam Mayclem on the Mondavi YouTube channel on alternating Sundays at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Summer Sundays begins on June 7 with a performance by singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson, who will return for his second performance at the winery. In addition to musical acts, the winery will broadcast an array of different arts and entertainment features including cooking demonstrations, dance performances, conversations with the winery’s Master of Wine, Mark de Vere.

“We’re excited for the virtual Summer Sundays program we’ve put together in place of the concerts this year, and are proud to announce that, in keeping with 50 years of tradition, Robert Mondavi Winery will donate $10,000 to Napa Valley Unified School District’s music programs,” said Kathy Magner, hospitality manager for Robert Mondavi Winery.

Each virtual event will also raise funds for a related charity chosen by participating performers and speakers. The Robert Mondavi Winery will donate $5,000 to Matt Nathanson’s selected charity, The Sidewalk Project, A Los Angeles-based non-profit that organization that brings art, music, film and public health help to the homeless.

They invites fans to purchase the featured wines in advance and sip along with Maychlem while enjoying the performances, demonstrations and conversations via the winery’s YouTube, Instagram (@robertmondavi) and Facebook (Robert Mondavi Winery) accounts and the hashtag #RMWSummerSundays.

For additional information on Summer Sundays, visit robertmondaviwinery.com/summer-sundays.