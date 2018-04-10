Napa Valley iconic Hurley’s restaurant announces its closure

After being a Yountville institution for the past sixteen years, Chef Bob Hurley has announced he will close on Sunday, April 15, after selling the property to the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. Hurley’s is truly a seasonal wine-country style restaurant that focuses on the flavors of the Mediterranean. It’s lively bar and expansive outdoor patio is a favorite among local winemakers or anyone who enjoys al fresco dining in the Napa Valley.

In the early 1990s, Chef Hurley went to work at Domaine Chandon’s restaurant, which was led by executive chef Philippe Jeanty. After that, he became head chef at the Napa Valley Grill for nine years before opening his own restaurant in the center of Yountville.

Hurley’s became a success due to its balance of local support whom have been supporting it for years as well as Napa Valley visitors who discovered its unique community feel.

Thomas Keller Restaurant group has not announced its plans for the restaurant. However, Chef Hurley states, “As I understand it, Chef Keller and TKRG is considering a range of options, including Mexican food, for the restaurant. One thing that he did make perfectly clear was that Chef Keller intends to honor and respect our legacy of ensuring that any restaurant would be committed to the community and its values, which he has long been a part of. I have always admired Chef Keller in the past, but going through this transaction has only made me like him more.”

Enjoy your retirement Chef, you have earned it. Cheers!