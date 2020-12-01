Pink Heart Beet Pancakes Recipe

A delicious pancake recipe created by cookbook authors Sharon Collins, Charlotte Collins, and Courtney Wade, these heart-healthy pancakes made with beets showcases the deep red color, and they contain a high concentration of nitrates, which have a blood pressure-lowering effect. This may lead to a reduced risk of heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke. Making your loved ones’ hearts healthy and happy.

Suggested Wine Pairings: Moscato D’Asti, Sparkling Wine, Demi-sec Champagne.

Pink Heart Beet Pancakes

Ingredients

1 medium to large beet, boiled and peeled

1 cup milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon melted butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Oil for greasing

Heavy cream for topping (optional)

Strawberries for topping (optional)

Directions

In a blender, puree beet with milk until smooth. Add egg, butter, vanilla extract and maple syrup, and blend to combine. Add flour, baking powder and salt to the mixture. Pulse to combine (try not to over blend).

Heat a griddle over medium heat and grease with oil or butter. Pour ⅓ cup of the batter into your heart mold, or onto the griddle. Cook for 2–3 minutes, until small bubbles start to form on the top and the edges firm up.

Remove heart mold carefully before flipping or flip the regular pancakes and cook for another 1–2 minutes until the pancakes are cooked through. If using the mold, don’t worry if it doesn’t come off perfect, you can use a spatula or knife to trim the edges a bit.

Repeat for the remaining batter. If serving with whipped cream, beat heavy cream until thick and dollop on pancakes with a few berries.

About the Recipe Authors:

Pancakes Make People Happy is a cookbook for everyone who loves pancakes. From savory, satisfying brunch-time fare to light, sweet desserts, pancakes are the perfect food to nourish body and soul.

With authors hailing from the Catskills area of upstate New York, the recipes are farm-fresh and wholesome. Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and dairy-free recipes are included. Pancakes Make People Happy has everything you need to start enjoying this delicious food in no time.

Sharon Collins is a Catskill Mountain native and lifelong farmer. She grew up on a dairy farm and transitioned to a pure maple syrup and specialty food manufacturer in 1990. Her fascination with home grown and locally produced, seasonal products has fueled her entire business model as the owner and operator of Buck Hill Farm.

Charlotte Collins is a third generation farmer in the Northern Catskills of Upstate NY. She has been on a plant-based diet for over 12 years which has inspired much of her interest in creative cooking. Charlotte lived in New York City for 6 years working in fitness instructing, PR, and sales before returning to her family farm.

Courtney Wade lives on a farm in the Catskills mountain region of New York and has an intense passion for farm fresh food. With both a degree in graphic design and agricultural business from the State University at Cobleskill, she understands the importance of and promotes supporting local producers by purchasing seasonally grown products.