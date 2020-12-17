Northern California Wine Country Closes to Visitors

Northern California Wine Country including Napa and Sonoma is officially closed for wine tasting under the new regional stay-at-home order. Under the new regional order, Northern California wineries will remain closed until at least January 7, 2021. Sonoma County had already said its stay-at-home order would extend until after that, on Jan. 9.

In recent weeks, Wine Country tasting rooms saw plenty of visitors, with some winery owners reporting almost pre-pandemic visitor numbers, despite the widespread evidence of a surge in COVID-19 infections. A large percentage of wineries are small, family-owned operations that depend on increased wine sales around the holidays as a crucial source of revenue.