Looking for an easy way to get more vegetables into your diet? Or, does a gluten sensitivity have you missing a warm bowl of pasta? Try Superfood Veggie Rotini from Cybele’s Free to Eat, available in five different blends of healthy vegetables, all certified gluten-free. Superfood Green is a good source of iron and potassium, and a two-ounce serving provides 15 grams of plant-based protein. Even better, this pasta is free of the top eight allergens, including wheat, dairy, soy, and eggs (also peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish, if you’re curious). Certified kosher, gluten-free, and vegan, these products are crafted in a gluten-free and allergy-friendly facility to reduce concerns of cross-contamination.

Superfood Green Rotini’s ingredient list includes only green lentil, kale, spinach and broccoli — unsurprisingly, it smells like steaming vegetables while boiling. The rotini holds together well and results in a nice texture; no mushy or gummy gluten-free pasta here! Each ingredient adds a subtle flair to the taste of the cooked pasta; while spinach and kale predominate, the flavors are mild and blend together nicely. A robust sauce will overpower the flavor of this rotini, but the pasta could add a nice flavor to a more delicate sauce. If you want to preserve the vegetable flavor, try serving with olive oil and fresh tomatoes.

Superfood Veggie Rotini is available online and in stores in Green (green lentil, kale, spinach, broccoli), Orange (red lentil, pumpkin, butternut squash), Purple (red lentil, beet, sweet potato, carrot), Red (red lentil, red bell pepper, tomato), and White (green lentil, parsnip, cauliflower).

Nutritional Information