Saffron Road: Honey Roasted Crunchy Chickpeas

It’s difficult not to compare Saffron Road’s Honey Roasted Crunchy Chickpeas to a favorite childhood cereal or peanuts prepared in a similar method. Chickpeas are a great source of protein, and this snack delivers 4 grams per quarter-cup serving with only 2.5 grams of fat — much less fat than in a serving of peanuts. Saffron Road’s crunchy chickpeas come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors, all made with organic, non-GMO certified chickpeas and no artificial ingredients.

A savory variety like Sea Salt can be used as a crouton substitute, or if you enjoy Indian flavors, Bombay Spice may be your preference. Saffron Road also suggests creative recipes using their snacks; for example, try crushing Korean BBQ and Sea Salt Crunchy Chickpeas to make breading for chicken tenders. The company seeks to connect diverse cultures through healthy and ethical food, so feel to try something new and experiment with making these snacks your own.

Sweet flavors include Chocolate Covered, Honey Roasted and Salted Caramel. Savory flavors include Bombay Spice, Chipotle, Falafel, Korean BBQ, Sea Salt and Wasabi.