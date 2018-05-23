I’m Different: Pineapple Cacao Nibs Crunchy Coconut Clusters

“I’m different!” this snack proudly proclaims, and the difference is delicious. I’m Different’s Pineapple Cacao Nibs Crunchy Coconut Clusters is a light and crunchy snack with a pleasing texture reminiscent of granola. A forthright — but not overbearing — coconut flavor and mild sweetness blends nicely with a variety of healthy seeds and a subtle hint of pineapple that lingers on your tongue. The inclusion of super seeds like chia, pumpkin, and sunflower adds nutritional value and healthy fats that help keep you feeling full longer. This gluten-free snack contains no artificial colors or flavors and comes in a conveniently re-sealable bag. It’s perfect for snacking by the handful, or add it to yogurt, trail mix, or any other recipe where you would use granola. Half a cup provides 6 grams of protein and contains 170 calories.