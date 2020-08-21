Epic Steak’s Peach BBQ Sauce Recipe

EPIC Steak located in San Francisco’s Embarcadero is known for their iconic view of the San Francisco Bay and the Bay Bridge. Chef Dirk Tolsma shared their amazing Peach BBQ Sauce recipe, this addicting sauce is the perfect addition to any cut of pork especially baby back ribs. The restaurant’s menu changes weekly, so we can’t guarantee the peach BBQ sauce will be on the menu. However, they are driven by local seasonal ingredients at the height of their flavors, so during peach season, they will be featuring all kinds of dishes using their peaches through the season.

Guests can order from EPIC Steak through dining apps like Uber Eats, Tock and ChowNow – available for pickup, delivery or takeout. The restaurant’s outdoor patio is also open for reservations via email, phone call or this link: http://www.opentable.com/epic-steak-fka-epic-roasthouse

Ingredients:

2 qt. peaches, pitted and chopped

1 ea. White onion, diced

2 garlic cloves

½ bu. Thyme, chopped

1 c. brown sugar

2 ½ c. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. mustard powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. cayenne

8 drops Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Method:

In a heavy bottom pot, sauté onion and garlic in a dash of olive oil. When the onion has cooked down and is translucent, add in the peaches and cook until hot. Then add in other ingredients and stir. Begin to lightly smash the peaches so they release their liquid, you may need to add a little water, and let it cook on a slow simmer for 30-40 minutes or until everything has mixed in and is soft. Take everything in the pot and place in blender and puree until very smooth. From here, taste and season.

TIP: If it’s a little too sweet add in a little more vinegar, if it’s to tart, add a little sugar. All peaches are a bit different depending on when and where they came from, so it’s important that you can adjust the flavor at the end.