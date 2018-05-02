Cumin Chickpea Tacos

Servings: 8

Ingredients

16 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed

For the salsa:

1 pound tomatillos, skins removed and washed

1 small white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, skins removed

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ lime, juiced

¼ cup lightly packed cilantro

For the chickpeas:

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

For the cabbage slaw:

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

Zest and juice of 1 lime

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ head purple cabbage, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

Directions

Position oven rack about 6 inches from the heating element and preheat the broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet or broiler pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Quarter the tomatillos and add them to a bowl along with the onion, garlic, and olive oil. Toss to coat. Spread mixture out onto the prepared baking sheet. Broil 4 minutes, stir, then broil 2 more minutes. Stir again and broil an additional 2 minutes, or until tomatillos and onion are blistered and browned. Remove and cool slightly before transferring to a blender or the bowl of a food processor. Add the lime juice and cilantro and puree until smooth to complete the salsa. Season with salt to taste, if desired. Set a large, non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring often, until toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cumin and cook 1 more minute. Remove from heat and stir in the salt and lime juice. Combine the yogurt, lime juice, zest, and salt in the bottom of a mixing bowl. Add the cabbage and jalapeño and toss to combine to finish the slaw. Serve chickpeas in warmed tortillas, then top with salsa and cabbage slaw.

Recipe Courtesy of Sara Hass RDN

From:

TACO! TACO! TACO!

Written by Sara Haas

Foreword by Bryan Roof

978-1-57826-752-1, $20.00 paperback

978-1-57826-753-8, $12.99 eBook

Published by Hatherleigh Press.

Distributed through Penguin Random House.

Available wherever books are sold.

www.hatherleighpress.com