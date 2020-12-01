Exploring Irish Whiskey

The Irish have a long-standing history with Whiskey (Whiskey with an ‘E’ instead of Whisky without the ‘E’ as it spelled by distillers in Scotland and Canada). Historically speaking, they may have been the first distillers in the British Isles and reigned supreme over the whiskey world in the 1800s. Unfortunately, various factors caused most distilleries to close their operations, bringing the Whiskey industry in Ireland close to extinction. By the 1960s, only a tiny handful of distillers remained. Over the past decade, Irish Whiskey has returned to its former glory and once again showcases why Irish Whiskey is world-class. This list is by no means complete, and it isn’t a ranking of Irish Whiskeys; instead, it is a good introduction to the variety and quality of Irish Whiskey at different price points and styles.

Tullamore D.E.W. Original Irish Whiskey

An approachable and versatile blended Irish Whiskey with citrus flavors make this a perfect addition to any bar. A satisfying sipper on its own, Tullamore D.E.W. is well suited for mixing, including a traditional Whiskey Sour or Whiskey Smash.

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition

Jameson’s Caskmates showcases the flavors imparted by different types of barrels. This version contains Whiskey that was aged in barrels that used to age stout from Cork’s Franciscan Well brewery. This creates flavors and aromas of cocoa, coffee, and butterscotch to this classic Irish Whiskey. Perfect on its own or in an old-fashioned cocktail.

Teeling Small Batch Whiskey

Finished in Rum Casks, this Irish Whiskey is bottled at 46% without chill Filtration. The rum cask gives it a sweet rum character with apple, pear, nutmeg, and toffee aromas and flavors.

Proper Twelve

U.F.C. Star Conor McGregor is the man behind the brand; he takes his role at Proper Twelve as seriously as his fighting career. Under the guidance of Master Distiller David Elder, McGregor created a triple-distilled blend that has been aged in ex-bourbon barrels giving it vanilla, honey, and toasted oak flavors and aromas.

Slane Irish Whiskey

Slane Irish Whiskey has a mix of various oak barrels to create their blended Whiskey. A combination of virgin-oak, refill-American-whiskey, and oloroso-sherry casks create a well-rounded whiskey with flavors and aromas of dried fruit, toasted caramel, and butterscotch.

Bonus: Writer’s Tears Copper Pot

We couldn’t pass up writing about one of the Whiskeys that bring us “inspiration”: Writer’s Tears. The Copper Pot is a combination of pure pot still and malt whiskeys from an unnamed cork distillery. Aromas and flavors of apple, honey, vanilla, butterscotch, and a hint of ginger.