Napa Valley Vintners to Continue Legacy of Caring for Community Through New Platform for Giving

The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) nonprofit trade association excitedly looks toward 2021 as a time for new beginnings as they announce a new chapter for Auction Napa Valley.

In the spirit of innovation, the Napa Valley Vintners and Auction Napa Valley Boards of Directors have unanimously determined that is it time wrap up Auction Napa Valley in its current format and redefine how a world-class wine region fundraises for the good of its community.

“Pausing our Auction due to the global pandemic allowed us time to reflect on all we have achieved and gave us the space to envision what our future might look like.” said Robin Baggett, Chairman of the NVV Board of Directors.

In June 2021, the organization will not be hosting Auction Napa Valley, and will instead take the next year to dream up and create a completely new platform for giving, one that may inspire others for the next 40 years.

“Auction Napa Valley set the standard for world-class wine events, and we’re humbled to have inspired others to create countless events that have raised funds for many other worthy causes,” said Jack Bittner, Vice-Chair of the NVV Board.

For forty years the Napa Valley wine community, our vintners, bidders, volunteers and partners have supported Auction Napa Valley with boundless generosity. Through Auction Napa Valley proceeds the NVV has given more than $200 million to care for the Napa Valley community.

While this coming year will be dedicated to re-imagining Auction Napa Valley, NVV will continue its commitment to the community in 2021 by utilizing reserve funds set aside in previous years for this purpose.

The NVV and its boards of directors remain dedicated to Auction Napa Valley’s mission: to leverage Napa Valley’s world-class wines to care for the community, and they are welcoming vintners and volunteers to the table to be part of the conversation and planning.

“When enjoying your next bottle of Napa Valley wine, we hope you will join us in raising a glass to 40 great years of success and to the great things to come in the next 40 years,” said Beth Novak Milliken, Secretary/Treasurer of the NVV Board.