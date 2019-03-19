Katy Perry and Ayesha Curry Headline the 39th annual Auction Napa Valley, the American Wine Classic

The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) nonprofit association showcases “California Gurls” Katy Perry and Ayesha Curry at the 39th Annual Auction Napa Valley, the American Classic. The annual event raises funds for community health and children’s education, this year’s Auction Napa Valley takes place May 30-June 2, 2019.

The main event of the weekend, the Saturday Live Auction Celebration held at Meadowood Napa Valley will be kicked off by Katy Perry with a selection of her biggest hits. This is the big show in an intimate setting will be under the big tent where bidders vie for Napa Valley’s finest wines, far-flung adventures and treasures of the rarest kind.

Once the last gavel falls, guests will find their way onto the towering conifer-shaded lawn at Meadowood where Ayesha Curry and other talented chefs from the Michael Mina family will be cooking savory fare over open fires.

From the start of events on Thursday evening with relaxed welcome parties to Friday’s Barrel Auction at the newly restored Louis M. Martini Winery and from intimate Friday night dinners in vintner’s homes to a wine country farewell brunch, guests will pack a lifetime of connections with Napa Valley winemakers and chefs into four spectacular days.

To date, the NVV has invested more than $185 million toward community health and children’s education in Napa County through Auction Napa Valley proceeds.

Auction Napa Valley tickets are limited and typically sell out. Package options are available at auctionnapavalley.org.