Irish Whiskey Cocktail Recipe

Cocktail Recipe: Improper Proposition

In: Cocktails

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Proper No. Twelve Whiskey
.5 oz. Intense ginger liqueur
.25 oz.  lime juice

Directions:
Splash Q grapefruit soda
Build. Highball. Orange twist

Recipe courtesy of Gerber Group

