Cocktail Recipe: Improper Proposition

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Proper No. Twelve Whiskey
.5 oz. Intense ginger liqueur
.25 oz. lime juice
Directions:
Splash Q grapefruit soda
Build. Highball. Orange twist
Recipe courtesy of Gerber Group
