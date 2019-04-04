Cocktail Recipe: Crumblin Cobbler

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Proper No. 12

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. fresh Lemon juice

.25 oz. Simple syrup

3 Bar Spoon Macerated Strawberries (See recipe below)

Garnish: Basil Sprig

Macerated Strawberries

Ingredients:

1 pint strawberries

3 large basil leaves, Chiffonade

1 pint of sugar

Directions:

Cut Strawberries into small pieces. Combine with basil and sugar and mix vigorously, slightly

bruising the strawberries. Cover and store for 12 hours.

Directions:

In a shaker muddle Strawberries. Combine the remaining ingredients, shake and strain into a rocks glass.