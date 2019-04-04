Cocktail Recipe: Crumblin Cobbler

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Proper No. 12
.5 oz. Aperol
.5 oz. fresh Lemon juice
.25 oz. Simple syrup
3 Bar Spoon Macerated Strawberries (See recipe below)
Garnish: Basil Sprig
Macerated Strawberries
Ingredients:
1 pint strawberries
3 large basil leaves, Chiffonade
1 pint of sugar
Directions:
Cut Strawberries into small pieces. Combine with basil and sugar and mix vigorously, slightly
bruising the strawberries. Cover and store for 12 hours.
Directions:
In a shaker muddle Strawberries. Combine the remaining ingredients, shake and strain into a rocks glass.