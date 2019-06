Refreshing Sangria recipe featuring CIROC Vodka, wine, berries, and elderberry liquor. Made by the pitcher this will be a great addition to your summer party!

4 oz CIROC VS

8 oz Red Wine

2 oz Elderflower liqueur

8 oz Ginger Ale

Preparation: Stir all ingredients thoroughly in a pitcher of ice.

Garnish: berries/mint/Lemon

Glassware: Rocks/stemless wine glass and pitcher

(makes 4 servings)