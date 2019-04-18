BOB DYLAN’S HEAVEN’S DOOR WHISKEY LAUNCHING NASHVILLE DISTILLERY AND CONCERT VENUE

Bob Dylan has internalized his 1965 hit song “Like a Rolling Stone” and seems to have no plans of slowing down. Dylan is set to help open a whiskey distillery in fall 2020 under the brand “Heaven’s Door” in downtown Nashville in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of his “Nashville Skyline” album. The Dylan-branded premium whiskey launched last year under the Heaven’s Door label as a partnership with co-founder of Angel’s Envy, Marc Bushala.

Heaven’s Door Spirits will transform the 160-year-old Elm Street Church into the Heaven’s Door Distillery and Center for the Arts, featuring the distillery, a whiskey library, a restaurant and a 360-seat live performance venue.

It will also feature Dylan’s paintings and metalwork sculptures.

Nashville is the natural home for the Heaven’s Door distillery and the Elm Street Church is a fitting home for Dylan’s visual artwork. We spent years looking for a property that truly captures the essence of the Heaven’s Door brand, and when we finally found the deconsecrated church in SoBro, we immediately knew that it would be the perfect physical and spiritual center for the brand, and Bob’s art,” the company said in a statement.

“Heaven’s Door” refers to the song written by Dylan, “Knocking on Heaven’s Door”. It’s been covered by numerous artists including Eric Clapton, Jerry Garcia, Guns & Roses and may more.

There’s no official announcement on when the Distillery will open its doors yet, but plenty of hardcore Dylan fans will surely be there and ready to step inside when it does. In the meantime, you can enjoy the Heaven’s Door collection of Tennessee Bourbon, Double Barrel and Straight Rye varieties.