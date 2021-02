A good representation of a Sonoma county Cabernet Sauvignon at a great price. Made by the winemaker at Rodney Strong, this medium bodied wine has red and blue berry fruit aromas. Berry fruit, vanilla, oak, and a touch of spice lead to a soft tannin finish.

WINE DETAILS:

Alcohol: 14.5%

TA: 0.59gm/100mL

pH: 3.74

CELLAR & FERMENTATION

16 months in French oak, 20% new