2020 Michele Chiarlo Moscato D’Asti



A versatile light dessert wine with aromas of peach, apricot and sweet flowers leading to fresh fruit flavors and light bubbles that pair well with desserts and brunch dishes.

vintage: 2020

producer’s vintage notes: “The 2020 vintage began with a mild winter and little rainfall, especially snowy ones. The first part of spring was dry and sunny (March and April), suggesting an early vintage. This forecast was proven wrong during the wettest months of May and June, slowing down the advantage in vegetative development but allowing the accumulation of water, essential for the summer season.



The result is a vintage with a slightly advanced and extraordinary ripeness of the Moscato grapes as they have been in perfect health, great levels of sugar balanced by an optimal acidity, and, above all, the richness of terpenic aromas (white flowers, white peach, musk, sage) that haven’t been so intense for years. The taste is creamy, long and with a pleasant

finish that leaves the mouth fresh and clean.”

Stefano Chiarlo, winemaker



grape variety: white moscato

soil: of sedimentary marine origin, white soil, sandy from vineyards in the heart of the historic area most suitable for this grape variety

vineyard exposure: southeast, southwest

method of cultivation: Guyot

harvest: manual harvest

vinification: soft pressing of the entire grape, the must is stored in a tank at -2°C followed by slow fermentation in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature until achieving an alcohol content of 5%. During this process, a part of the carbon dioxide developed during fermentation remains “entrapped”, giving the wine its mild, natural

effervescence. Before bottling, it then undergoes a process of micro-filtration to give the wine its clarity, purity and stop any further fermentation of the yeasts.

color: brilliant straw yellow

nose: floral, typical aromas of Moscato, with notes of peach and apricot

taste: creamy, fragrant, with a pleasant fine bubble and a finish that is particularly fresh

serving temperature: 10° C

bottle sizes: 0,375 l. – 0,750 l. .

closure: Stelvin