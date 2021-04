A cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc with tropical fruit, grapefruit, melon, and pear flavors and aromas balanced with acidity and minerality. The acidity makes this wine mouthwatering and refreshing, ending with a light tart finish.

Vintage: 2020

Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc

Appellation: Washington State

Blend: 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Alcohol: 12% abv