A very approachable Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of lemon zest, citrus and a touch of honeysuckle with subtle hints of crushed stones. The layered flavors of citrus, and lemon oil provides wonderful freshness through the finish.

Vintage:2019

Varietal:Sauvignon Blanc

Appellation:Loire Valley, France

Blend: 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Alcohol: 12% abv