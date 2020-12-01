Sign In
Subscribe
Contact
Al Hernandez

2018 Robert Hall Paso Red

A blend of 43% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 19% Zinfandel, 10% Petit Verdot, 4% Grenache, and 3% Mourvedre this red wine is a great representation of the Paso Robles Appellation. Bright berry fruit aromas blended with tobacco and herbal flavors and a long finish make this wine perfect for grilled steaks, barbecue, or on its own.

Wine Data:

Vintage: 2018

Varietal: Red Blend – 43% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 19% Zinfandel, 10% Petit Verdot, 4% Grenache, and 3% Mourvedre

Appellation: Paso Robles
Acid: 6.45 g/100mL
pH: 3.72
Alcohol: 15%

2018 Robert Hall Paso Red Blend

Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Latest News
Vine Times logo

372 Florin Road 
Suite 378 
Sacramento, CA 95831

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Popular Categories
Wine Picks

5

Cocktails

5

active stories

4

Food

3

Travel

7

Latest News

© TVT Publishing - Vine Times All Rights Reserved. 1997 -2021

Top