2018 Robert Hall Paso Red

A blend of 43% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 19% Zinfandel, 10% Petit Verdot, 4% Grenache, and 3% Mourvedre this red wine is a great representation of the Paso Robles Appellation. Bright berry fruit aromas blended with tobacco and herbal flavors and a long finish make this wine perfect for grilled steaks, barbecue, or on its own.
Wine Data:
Vintage: 2018
Varietal: Red Blend – 43% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 19% Zinfandel, 10% Petit Verdot, 4% Grenache, and 3% Mourvedre
Appellation: Paso Robles
Acid: 6.45 g/100mL
pH: 3.72
Alcohol: 15%