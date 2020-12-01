2018 Robert Hall Paso Red

A blend of 43% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 19% Zinfandel, 10% Petit Verdot, 4% Grenache, and 3% Mourvedre this red wine is a great representation of the Paso Robles Appellation. Bright berry fruit aromas blended with tobacco and herbal flavors and a long finish make this wine perfect for grilled steaks, barbecue, or on its own.

Wine Data:

Vintage: 2018



Varietal: Red Blend – 43% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 19% Zinfandel, 10% Petit Verdot, 4% Grenache, and 3% Mourvedre

Appellation: Paso Robles

Acid: 6.45 g/100mL

pH: 3.72

Alcohol: 15%