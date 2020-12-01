2018 Ridge Three Valleys Red Wine

A medium-bodied red wine with raspberry, red and blue berry fruit aromas and flavors complemented with a hint of spice. A blend of 72% Zinfandel, 14% Petite Sirah, 10% Carignane, 4% Mataro. This wine is food-friendly and a great sipper by itself.

The history of the Ridge Three Valleys began with the release of the 2001. The wine contains grapes from a number of Sonoma vineyards—this year, ten. We take great care in selecting the fruit, which is hand-harvested, then crushed and fermented on its native yeast and naturally occurring malolactic bacteria at both Monte Bello and Lytton Springs wineries. Unlike our single-vineyard wines, which reflect the distinctive character of each site, Three Valleys represents the blending of vineyards—winemaking—at its finest. Zinfandel determines the wine’s varietal character; old-vine Carignane contributes bright fruit and acidity; Petite Sirah spice, depth of color, and firm tannins.