Al Hernandez

2018 Dry Creek Vineyard Heritage Vines Zinfandel

A great representation of old vine zinfandel at a great price. Fruit forward dark cherry, blackberry, cherry cola flavors and aromas that lead to white and black pepper spice with vanilla and toasted oak in the finish.

Vintage2018
VarietalZinfandel
Varietal Composition
77%Zinfandel
22%Petite Sirah
1%Carignane
AppellationSonoma County
Harvest DatesSeptember 8 – October 5, 2018
Acid6.6g/L
PH3.62
Aging14 months in American, Hungarian and French oak; 22% new oak
Fermentation12 – 14 days in fermenters at 82 – 88˚F; pumped over twice daily.
Alcohol %14.5
Size750 ml
Dry Creek Vineyard Heritage Vines Zinfandel 2018
