2018 Dry Creek Vineyard Heritage Vines Zinfandel

A great representation of old vine zinfandel at a great price. Fruit forward dark cherry, blackberry, cherry cola flavors and aromas that lead to white and black pepper spice with vanilla and toasted oak in the finish.
|Vintage
|2018
|Varietal
|Zinfandel
|Varietal Composition
|Appellation
|Sonoma County
|Harvest Dates
|September 8 – October 5, 2018
|Acid
|6.6g/L
|PH
|3.62
|Aging
|14 months in American, Hungarian and French oak; 22% new oak
|Fermentation
|12 – 14 days in fermenters at 82 – 88˚F; pumped over twice daily.
|Alcohol %
|14.5
|Size
|750 ml