A great pairing for comfort foods like short ribs, beef stews, and braised dishes, Cline Family Ancient Zinfandel showcases the beauty of old vine zinfandel with strawberry and red berry fruit flavors and aromas complemented with vanilla and spice.

Vintage: 2018

Wine Type: Red Wine

Varietal: Zinfandel

Appellation: Contra Costa County

Harvest Date: August 21 – September 17

Acid: 62g/100mlpH3.68

Alcohol: %14.5