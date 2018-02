This wine is ready to drink now. A bright fruity Rosé with touches of strawberry, tangerine and peach in a dry, classic style with balanced acidity. Perfect with light appetizers, seafood or on it’s own. MSRP: $15.00

www.dayowlwines.com

Technical Data:

APPELLATION: California

GROWING REGIONS: Madera County, Central Coast, Paso Robles

FERMENTATION: Stainless Steel

ALCOHOL: 12%

TA: 0.75 g/100ml

RS: 0.06 g/100ml

pH: 3.40 pH