Wine News: Margrit Mondavi Passes Away at 91

Margrit Mondavi, the cultural affairs and arts curator of the iconic Robert Mondavi Winery died on Friday. She was 91 years old. To those who knew her, she was much more than the wife of Robert Mondavi. She was the backbone of Napa Valley’s cultural and artistic development.

Her avid cultural, artistic and philanthropic interests led to the creation of the Napa Valley Wine Auction, the restoration of the Napa Valley Opera House, the performing art center and wine and food science center at UC Davis along with creating the now closed COPIA art and wine museum in the city of Napa.

In lieu of flowers, the Mondavi family asks that donations be sent to the Oxbow School, 530 Third Street, Napa, CA 94559 or the American Cancer Society, 860 Napa Valley Corporate Way, Suite E, Napa, Calif. 94558.